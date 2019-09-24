Kepler (shoulder) is scheduled to go through an on-field workout Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler has been sidelined with a nagging shoulder injury, making just one appearance as a pinch runner since Sept. 14. The outfielder is scheduled to do some running and swinging prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Tigers. While Kepler is trending in the right direction, he won't be cleared to rejoin the lineup until he does some hitting against velocity. LaMonte Wade is starting in center field Tuesday.