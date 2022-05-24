Kepler went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs in Monday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Kepler launched a grand slam off Elvin Rodriguez in the first inning, delivering the Twins an early 4-0 lead. He later drew a walk and scored on Gio Urshela's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. The homer was his sixth of the year and first of the month. It was the fifth time in six contests where the outfielder reached base multiple times, batting .350 with a homer, a double and seven RBI over that stretch. The hot streak has raised his season-long average to .262 while he has six home runs, 22 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases over 40 games.