The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.