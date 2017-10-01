Play

Kepler isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler has started five consecutive games for the Twins. In that time he's gone 4-for-20 (.200) and struck out nine times. He'll move to the bench Sunday while Robbie Grossman starts in right field.

