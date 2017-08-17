Kepler is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After going 1-for-3 in Game 1, Kepler will head to the bench for Game 2 with the Indians sending out a southpaw starter (Ryan Merritt). Robbie Grossman, who is starting in right field in his place, will continue to see starts in the outfield over Kepler when the Twins are facing a lefty starter.