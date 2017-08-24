Play

Kepler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

As per usual, Kepler will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a left-handed starter (Derek Holland). Eddie Rosario will slide over to right field in his absence, leaving a spot in left field for Zack Granite to draw the start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast