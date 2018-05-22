Twins' Max Kepler: Heads to bench Tuesday
Kepler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Kepler has hit just .156/.243/.313 over his last nine starts, so he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's game to clear his head. Ryan LaMarre, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his stead.
