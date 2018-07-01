Twins' Max Kepler: Heads to bench
Kepler (heat-related illness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kepler checked out of Saturday's contest due to the effects of the extreme heat in Chicago, which impacted players on both sides. Though Kepler will remain on the bench Sunday, it likely has more to do with a lefty (Jon Lester) being on the hill than out of any concern about the outfielder's health. The Twins are expected to face another lefty (Brent Suter) when they begin their series with the Brewers on Monday, so Kepler might not re-enter the starting nine until Tuesday.
