Kepler went 1-for-4 with his 10th home run in Saturday's win over Baltimore.

It's the the fifth time in his career he's homered in back-to-back games. Kepler is hitting .277 with two home runs over his last nine games. While that's not overly impressive, he may be showing signs of pulling out a slump that saw him hit just .135 with a .422 OPS from June 1 to June 27.

More News
Our Latest Stories