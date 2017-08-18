Play

Kepler went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

Kepler wasn't in the starting lineup, but entered the contest as a pinch-hitter in the third inning and ended up making a major impact. His long ball in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie in a game his team ultimately won 4-2.

