Twins' Max Kepler: Hits third career homer off lefty
Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
He took CC Sabathia yard in the third inning, his first home run off a lefty this season (109 at-bats). As a 23-year-old last season, Kepler homered twice off same-handed pitching in 133 plate appearances. Kepler is still batting just .138/.208/.202 against southpaws after Tuesday's showing, and he will likely bat at the bottom of the order in any other starts against lefties over the final couple weeks.
