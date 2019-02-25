Twins' Max Kepler: Hits two home runs
Kepler went 2-for-2 with a walk and two home runs in Sunday's spring training loss to Boston. He batted leadoff and could be used in the leadoff role against right-handed pitchers this season, manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
It sounds like the Twins may vary their leadoff hitter frequently based on matchups, but Kepler remains a candidate for the role. He was not used in the leadoff role last season. He certanly got his spring training off on the right foot after signing a a five-year, $35 million extension before camp began.
