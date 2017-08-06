Twins' Max Kepler: Hits two-run shot against Rangers
Kepler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Texas.
After going 0-for-14 through his previous four games, Kepler's bomb was a welcomed blast for gamers. He continues to provide serviceable counting stats with 11 homers, 42 RBI and 47 runs, but the sophomore also sports an underwhelming .246/.314/.413 slash line. At this stage of the game, Kepler's consistent playing time is buoying his fantasy value.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...