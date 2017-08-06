Kepler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Texas.

After going 0-for-14 through his previous four games, Kepler's bomb was a welcomed blast for gamers. He continues to provide serviceable counting stats with 11 homers, 42 RBI and 47 runs, but the sophomore also sports an underwhelming .246/.314/.413 slash line. At this stage of the game, Kepler's consistent playing time is buoying his fantasy value.