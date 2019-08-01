Twins' Max Kepler: Homers, draws three walks in win
Kepler went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks and an additional run Wednesday in the Twins' 7-4 win over the Marlins.
The home run was Kepler's fourth of the past week and his team-leading 29th of the campaign. The Twins' decision to hand Kepler a five-year, $35 million contract extension in February looks like a masterstroke by the front office, as he's blossomed into one of the top hitters on the majors' second-best offense in terms of wRC+. He'll handle his usual leadoff duties and start in right field Thursday in the series finale in Miami.
