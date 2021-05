Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

After going 19 games without a home run to begin the year, Kepler has knocked a long ball in each of the last two contests. The 28-year-old outfielder is now slashing .216/.298/.392 with two homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases through 83 plate appearances. With Byron Buxton (hip) out for multiple weeks, Kepler should see fairly consistent playing time in right field or center field.