Kepler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Kepler's home run -- his seventh on the year -- came off Seattle starter James Paxton in the fifth inning. Against lefties this year, Kepler has four home runs and is hitting .356 with an OPS of 1.167 through 45 at-bats. Kepler ended April hitting .299 and has posted a disappointing .205 average in May to bring his season batting average to .256. The 25-year-old's 25:21 K:BB is doing well to keep his on-base percentage at a respectable .341, but his .264 BABIP needs to improve to make him a more relevant option at the outfield position.

