Kepler went 3-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Kepler was one of two Minnesota hitters that recorded two or more knocks, and he was the reason why the game was decided on extra-innings -- he launched his ninth homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth when the Twins were down 3-2 on the score. Kepler has now hit safely in three straight games and is showing signs of a revival -- he entered this game hitting just .233 in 30 September at-bats.