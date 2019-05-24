Kepler went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and stolen base in Thursday's rout of the Angels. He scored four runs and drove in two.

Kepler's 10th home run was one of eight the Twins hit on the night. He also managed to steal his first base of the year and set a season high with the trio of hits. Unfortunately, the center fielder was forced to leave the game after colliding with the outfield wall while chasing a home run in the ninth inning. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli downplayed the seriousness of the injury, so the hope is that Kepler will miss little (if any) time.