Twins' Max Kepler: Homers, walks off on Oakland
Kepler went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over Oakland.
Kepler gave the Twins an early 4-0 lead with his three-run blast in the second inning, giving him 24 on the year. After Oakland came back to tie things up, he drove an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to send everyone home. The 26-year-old has just three homers this month but still owns a strong .859 OPS with 64 RBI in 2019.
