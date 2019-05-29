Kepler went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in the Twins' 5-3 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Kepler broke a scoreless game open in the top of the seventh, when he doubled to deep right to plate Ehire Adrianza and Willians Astudillo. The Twins would add three more insurance runs later in the frame, helping them secure a series split with Milwaukee. Though the Minnesota lineup has been a juggernaut top to bottom for much of the season, Kepler might be performing better than anybody of late. Over his past 10 starts, he's gone 19-for-42 (.452 average) with four home runs, seven doubles, 16 RBI and 15 runs.