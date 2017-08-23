Twins' Max Kepler: In lineup Wednesday
Kepler (illness) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler spent the last two games out of the starting nine while dealing with an illness, but appears to be good to go for Wednesday's affair. The 24-year-old has been swinging the bat well as of late, hitting .316/.333/.605 with three home runs and nine RBI over his past 10 contests.
