Twins' Max Kepler: Inks deal with Minnesota
Kepler signed a one-year, $3.125 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kepler has been a full-time player in the majors for the last two years in Minnesota, and has a .233/.316/.416 slash line with 39 home runs in 303 games. The 25-year-old should get plenty of chances in the outfield in 2019 due to his power and plus-defending in right field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...