Kepler signed a one-year, $3.125 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kepler has been a full-time player in the majors for the last two years in Minnesota, and has a .233/.316/.416 slash line with 39 home runs in 303 games. The 25-year-old should get plenty of chances in the outfield in 2019 due to his power and plus-defending in right field.