Kepler does not have anything structurally wrong with his injured right knee, manager Paul Molitor told Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He was just having some discomfort. Thought it was catching a little bit. We think he's going to be OK," said Molitor.

Kepler left Wednesday's game in the ninth inning after he appeared to struggle to make a catch in center field. He may need a day or two off as a result.