Kepler went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.

Kepler was terrific out of the leadoff spot as he has been for most of 2019. It was his second four-hit contest in June alone. The 26-year-old outfielder continues his breakout season with a .917 OPS and 17 homers.