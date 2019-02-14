Kepler signed a five-year, $35 million extension with the Twins on Thursday that includes an option, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Twins are working to lock up some of their young assets for the long-term, and Kepler is no exception. He'll remain with the Twins at least through his first three years of free agency with the chance of sticking around the year after. Now, it's Kepler's turn to prove he's worth the money after posting a .224/.319/.408 slash line with 20 home runs and 80 runs in 611 plate appearances last season.