Kepler went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run Saturday during the Twins' 6-2 victory over the Orioles.

The 25-year-old took a hanging Andrew Cashner breaking ball over the right-center-field wall for his first long ball of the year. Reports of Kepler refusing to increase his launch angle might have prompted fantasy concerns over his power potential, and his failure to reach 20 bombs in a full 2017 season -- when homers skyrocketed across the league -- might've written him off in many circles. Still, the lefty stick remains intriguing in deeper fantasy leagues, especially when he faces right-handed pitching: He had posted a career .809 OPS in that split heading into tonight's action.