Twins' Max Kepler: Launches three home runs
Kepler went 4-for-4 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk during Thursday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.
Kepler accounted for almost all his team's offense in this one, launching a solo home run in the first before adding a two-run shot and another of the solo variety in the seventh. This was a much-needed breakout game for Kepler, who was without a hit in his last 21 at-bats. The big game pushes his OPS back up to .879 and he'll look to build on it in the next series in Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...