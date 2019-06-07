Kepler went 4-for-4 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk during Thursday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Kepler accounted for almost all his team's offense in this one, launching a solo home run in the first before adding a two-run shot and another of the solo variety in the seventh. This was a much-needed breakout game for Kepler, who was without a hit in his last 21 at-bats. The big game pushes his OPS back up to .879 and he'll look to build on it in the next series in Detroit.