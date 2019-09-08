Kepler was removed from Sunday's game against the Indians with upper chest discomfort, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Kepler exited Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox with a similar issue, and he appears to have aggravated the injury during the first inning Sunday. The Twins have a scheduled off day Monday, so he'll have a full day to recover before potentially missing any additional time.

More News
Our Latest Stories