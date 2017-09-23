Play

Kepler was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers with a left hip injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler appeared to tweak something making a throw home in the first inning, and he was lifted in favor of Ehire Adrianza prior to his scheduled at-bat in the second frame. Expect Kepler's status to be updated further when more details regarding his injury are released.

