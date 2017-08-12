Play

Kepler went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI Friday against the Tigers.

Kepler connected on his 14th blast of the year to extend the Twins' lead to four runs in the fifth inning of a divisional win. He's been on a power surge lately, as he's left the yard four times over his last six games, and despite weak overall fantasy numbers, he's a player who could be useful to fantasy managers while he's hot.

