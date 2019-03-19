Kepler battled leadoff in Monday's spring training game that may have been a dress rehearsal for Opening Day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "He's taken to [hitting leadoff] very well, he's had very positive comments and remarks with all of us on the idea, and it's something we're going to see going forward," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

It looks like Kepler will hit leadoff most days, but Baldelli will likely alter his lineup frequently based on matchups. Kepler had a 11.6 percent walk rate last season, so he could improve on his .314 OBP last year if he has better luck on balls in play (.236 BABIP). Hitting leadoff should boost his fantasy value slightly with more at-bats and could lead to a few more stolen base attempts as well.