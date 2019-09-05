Kepler was removed from Wednesday's game at Boston with upper chest soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler worked an eight-pitch walk in the bottom of the seventh inning but did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame with the Twins trailing by six runs. The team labeled his removal as precautionary, so the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

