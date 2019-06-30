Kepler went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

It's his second multi-homer game of the month after he went deep three times in Cleveland on June 6. Kepler's slashing .269/.344/.548 on the year with 21 home runs -- already a new career high -- and 53 RBI in 75 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories