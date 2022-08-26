site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kepler isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Kepler is getting a breather after he went 0-for-7 with a walk over the last two games. Kyle Garlick will take his place in right field and lead off.
