Twins' Max Kepler: Not in Saturday's lineup
Kepler isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Kepler is getting a day off after he went 5-for-13 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Kyle Garlick is taking over in right field and batting third.
