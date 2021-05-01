site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kepler isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Kepler returned from the COVID-19 injured list Friday and went hitless with a walk and a run in three at-bats in the win over Kansas City. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat fifth.
