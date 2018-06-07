Kepler is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kepler will receive a day off for the first time since May 22 as Robbie Grossman gets the start in right field in his stead. Through 58 games this year, Kepler is hitting .238/.328/.437 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories