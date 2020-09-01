site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Kepler will be on the bench Tuesday against southpaw Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox.
Kepler isn't being platooned this season, though three of his four games on the bench this season have come against lefties. Marwin Gonzalez starts in right field Tuesday.
