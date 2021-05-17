site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-max-kepler-not-starting-monday-778456 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2021
at
4:25 pm ET 1 min read
Kepler (hamstring) will sit Monday against the White Sox.
Kepler left Sunday's game against Oakland after tweaking his hamstring. The issue is reportedly mild but will wind up costing him at least one start. Rob Refsnyder starts in center field in his absence.
More News
2H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read