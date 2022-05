Kepler (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, but he'll avoid the injured list for now since his injury is feeling better, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler underwent an MRI after exiting Saturday's game with tightness, but he apparently avoided a serious injury. Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis and Kyle Garlick will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday, while Byron Buxton serves as the designated hitter.