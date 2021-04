Kepler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Kepler was excluded from the initial lineup the Twins released ahead of Monday's series opener versus Boston, but the contest was ultimately postponed due to safety concerns. With the Red Sox opting to push Monday's starting pitcher (Martin Perez) back a day in the schedule, the Twins will continue to hold Kepler out for the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Kyle Garlick replaces Kepler in right field.