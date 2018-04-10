Kepler will be on the bench as the Twins take on the left-handed Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Tuesday.

The off day is Kepler's first of the season. He's off to a solid start through his first eight games, hitting .269/.387/.462 with one home run and more walks (five) than strikeouts (three). Robbie Grossman will start in his place in right field.

