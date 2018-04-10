Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Tuesday
Kepler will be on the bench as the Twins take on the left-handed Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Tuesday.
The off day is Kepler's first of the season. He's off to a solid start through his first eight games, hitting .269/.387/.462 with one home run and more walks (five) than strikeouts (three). Robbie Grossman will start in his place in right field.
More News
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...