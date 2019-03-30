Kepler will start in right field and lead off Saturday in the Twins' game against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins' spring lineups hinted that Kepler would likely begin the season as the leadoff hitter, and that's proven true for the first two games. It's worth noting that the Twins have faced a pair of right-handed starters (Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer) in the two contests, so Kepler could end up dropping in the batting order versus left-handed pitching.