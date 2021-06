Kepler went 2-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The steal was his seventh of the year in seven attempts, setting a new career high, while the multi-hit effort was Kepler's first in four games since returning from the IL. His .211/.310/.401 slash line on the season remains poor, but he's provided some fantasy value with five homers, 22 runs and 24 RBI through 41 contests in addition to his stolen bases