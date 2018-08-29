Kepler is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Robbie Grossman gets the start in right field while Jake Cave slides over to center field, even with a righty (Adam Plutko) on the hill for Cleveland. Kepler is still better against righties than lefties, but he is only hitting .225 this month against all pitching, so he has hardly earned the right to start every day against righties. That said, it would be a surprise if Kepler was not back in the lineup Thursday with another righty (Mike Clevinger) on the hill for Cleveland.