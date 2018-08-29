Twins' Max Kepler: On bench Wednesday
Kepler is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Robbie Grossman gets the start in right field while Jake Cave slides over to center field, even with a righty (Adam Plutko) on the hill for Cleveland. Kepler is still better against righties than lefties, but he is only hitting .225 this month against all pitching, so he has hardly earned the right to start every day against righties. That said, it would be a surprise if Kepler was not back in the lineup Thursday with another righty (Mike Clevinger) on the hill for Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....