Kepler (elbow) is out of the lineup for the opening game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Athletics.

The Twins are facing southpaw JP Sears in the first game of the day, so the lefty-hitting Kepler might not have been included in the lineup even if he wasn't nursing a sore elbow. Kepler could still be a candidate to start in the nightcap, when the Athletics will send right-hander Joey Estes to the hill.