Kepler is not in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kepler has been on a tear at the plate, hitting .323/.395/.585 with four home runs, one steal and a 5:7 K:BB over his last 65 at-bats. Marwin Gonzalez will start in right field and hit second.

More News
Our Latest Stories