Twins' Max Kepler: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kepler is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays.
Kepler is hitting .250 with zero home runs and zero steals in 36 at-bats over his last 10 games. Gilberto Celestino will start in right field and bat seventh.
