Kepler isn't starting Wednesday's game against Milwaukee after exiting in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 6-3 loss with a bruised right knee, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports.

Kepler appeared to pick up the injury when he fouled a ball off his knee in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was able to finish out the plate appearance and went 0-for-3 before he was lifted in the top of the seventh inning. Considering that southpaw Aaron Ashby is on the hill, the lefty-hitting Kepler -- who hasn't started against another lefty since June 17 -- may have been excluded from the lineup even if he hadn't picked up the injury Tuesday. Kyle Garlick will step in as the Twins' left fielder in the series finale, but Kepler could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.