Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler left Wednesday's game against the White Sox with the injury, which was initially referred to as merely groin tightness. The issue is evidently worse than that, and he'll have to miss at least 10 days. Brent Rooker was called up to take his place on the roster, though it may be Jake Cave who primarily benefits from the open spot in right field.